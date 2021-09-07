BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.21% Stock Price Incline

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $528.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The BEST stock price is -201.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 33.09% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BEST stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed 29.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.48 while the price target rests at a high of $7.13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -412.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -366.19% from the levels at last check today.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BEST Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.90%, compared to 30.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7,400.00% and -625.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 571.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.37 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 billion and $1.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 486.30% for the current quarter and 442.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -977.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.68% with a share float percentage of 38.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 12.57 million shares worth more than $23.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 5.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.8 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 3.76 million shares of worth $5.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $3.17 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.