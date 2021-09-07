An In-Depth Look At Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51B, closed the recent trade at $5.33 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The YSG stock price is -377.86% off its 52-week high price of $25.47 and 15.2% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the YSG stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Limited shares have moved -69.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have changed -20.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.64 while the price target rests at a high of $71.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1239.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -568.67% from the levels at last check today.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yatsen Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.18%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 841.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.52 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.46% with a share float percentage of 18.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 11.18 million shares worth more than $138.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 2.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.57 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $26.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $16.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.