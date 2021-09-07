AC Immune SA (ACIU) Gains 2.08%, Causing Bears To Win

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $517.98M, closed the recent trade at $7.27 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The ACIU stock price is -73.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.61 and 39.2% above the 52-week low of $4.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AC Immune SA (ACIU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ACIU stock price touched $7.27 or saw a rise of 42.35%. Year-to-date, AC Immune SA shares have moved 37.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have changed -0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.45 while the price target rests at a high of $15.41. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -111.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.5% from the levels at last check today.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AC Immune SA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.00% and 6.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 127.10%.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.41% with a share float percentage of 67.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AC Immune SA having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.55 million shares worth more than $67.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, BVF Inc. held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.0 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $2.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.