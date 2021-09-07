A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.59M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The CSCW stock price is -149.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 66.36% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CSCW stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved 51.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) have changed 27.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11114.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11114.95% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.18%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 61.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 1.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 55164.0 shares of worth $56267.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.