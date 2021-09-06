Will Current Price Volatility Hamper ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) Future Potential?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.38M, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -7.93% during that session. The ABVC stock price is -821.54% off its 52-week high price of $29.95 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $1.95. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Sporting -7.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ABVC stock price touched $3.25 or saw a rise of 31.58%. Year-to-date, ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -36.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) have changed 2.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -192.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -192.31% from current levels.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.40%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $263k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.40% over the past 5 years.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 92.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABVC BioPharma Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.