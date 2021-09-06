Will Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $11.03 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The BSM stock price is -0.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.13 and 47.96% above the 52-week low of $5.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 358.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BSM stock price touched $11.03 or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares have moved 65.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have changed 4.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.81% from current levels.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.08%, compared to 35.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 285.70% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.59 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -48.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.60%.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 6.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.26%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.15% with a share float percentage of 21.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Black Stone Minerals L.P. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are William Marsh Rice University with over 7.27 million shares worth more than $63.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, William Marsh Rice University held 3.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mayo Clinic, with the holding of over 5.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.88 million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spirit of America Energy Fund and First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $4.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.