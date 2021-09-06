Why Should You Add Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) To Your Portfolio?

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.41M, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -10.59% during that session. The GRAY stock price is -866.33% off its 52-week high price of $37.88 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $3.43. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Sporting -10.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the GRAY stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, Graybug Vision Inc. shares have moved -86.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have changed -5.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from current levels.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Graybug Vision Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.81%, compared to 7.50% for the industry.

GRAY Dividends

Graybug Vision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.68% with a share float percentage of 69.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graybug Vision Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.28 million shares worth more than $28.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 24.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.61 million and represent 19.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $1.78 million while later fund manager owns 96995.0 shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.