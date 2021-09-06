Why Invest In Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Stock?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.83B, closed the last trade at $39.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The CUZ stock price is -4.05% off its 52-week high price of $40.63 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $24.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CUZ stock price touched $39.05 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Cousins Properties Incorporated shares have moved 16.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have changed -0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.13% from current levels.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cousins Properties Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.36%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.02 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $182.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.70% over the past 5 years.

CUZ Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 3.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.19%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.19% with a share float percentage of 105.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cousins Properties Incorporated having a total of 448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.21 million shares worth more than $749.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $670.83 million and represent 12.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.52% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $246.26 million while later fund manager owns 4.21 million shares of worth $148.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.