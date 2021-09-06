Why Do Investors Buy Stock In China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)?

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.53B, closed the last trade at $8.70 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The LFC stock price is -42.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.39 and 6.09% above the 52-week low of $8.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 983.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the LFC stock price touched $8.70 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, China Life Insurance Company Limited shares have moved -21.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) have changed 3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.85% from current levels.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that China Life Insurance Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.09%, compared to 14.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.70% over the past 5 years.

LFC Dividends

China Life Insurance Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 5.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.42%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.94% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Life Insurance Company Limited having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3.25 million shares worth more than $33.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.47 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Series. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $8.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $4.65 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.