Why Acquire Shares Of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN)?

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $673.03M, closed the last trade at $29.78 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The BYRN stock price is -2.59% off its 52-week high price of $30.55 and 63.6% above the 52-week low of $10.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Sporting 2.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BYRN stock price touched $29.78 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock shares have moved 105.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) have changed 22.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 79830.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.1% from current levels.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 122.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.00%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.49 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.00% over the past 5 years.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report on April 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.68% with a share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 0.54 million shares worth more than $6.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Financial Services, Inc., with the holding of over 10000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.