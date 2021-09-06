When Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54B, closed the last trade at $12.42 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.90% during that session. The OR stock price is -21.74% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 21.34% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.63K shares.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Sporting 2.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the OR stock price touched $12.42 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares have moved -2.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have changed -5.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.72% from current levels.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.19%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.30% over the past 5 years.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.35% with a share float percentage of 76.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 19.75 million shares worth more than $217.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 14.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.48 million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 8.03 million shares of worth $114.78 million while later fund manager owns 5.29 million shares of worth $75.6 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.