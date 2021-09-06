When Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Going To Be Good Investment?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.27B, closed the last trade at $88.41 per share which meant it gained $1.35 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The TW stock price is -1.56% off its 52-week high price of $89.79 and 41.01% above the 52-week low of $52.15. The 3-month trading volume is 475.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TW stock price touched $88.41 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares have moved 41.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) have changed -0.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.51% from current levels.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.90%, compared to 25.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260.84 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $261.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 65.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.26%.

TW Dividends

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.54% with a share float percentage of 101.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tradeweb Markets Inc. having a total of 439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $810.78 million and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 4.33 million shares of worth $366.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $268.76 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.