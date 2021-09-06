When Is Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Going To Be Good Investment?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.59M, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The SINO stock price is -277.85% off its 52-week high price of $12.28 and 57.85% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 382.56K shares.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SINO stock price touched $3.25 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares have moved 57.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have changed 18.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -169.23% from current levels.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 454.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $953k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.30% over the past 5 years.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.43% with a share float percentage of 2.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with the holding of over 81806.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 11251.0 shares of worth $72906.0 while later fund manager owns 5000.0 shares of worth $23700.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.