When Does Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Become A Good Investment?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $9.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -5.93% during that session. The RKLY stock price is -81.52% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and 27.24% above the 52-week low of $6.81. The 3-month trading volume is 334.77K shares.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Sporting -5.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the RKLY stock price touched $9.36 or saw a rise of 14.05%. Year-to-date, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have moved -8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) have changed -5.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -113.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.68% from current levels.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,975.00%, compared to 31.50% for the industry.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.64% with a share float percentage of 7.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.