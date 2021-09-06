When BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Will Be A Good Investment?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.10M, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.47% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -128.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 49.64% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -4.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BLRX stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 7.64%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 10.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed -11.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -583.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -259.71% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLineRx Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.44%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.53% with a share float percentage of 20.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 2.74 million shares worth more than $7.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 5.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.