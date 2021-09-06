What Is So Great About The Lion Electric Company (LEV)?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31B, closed the last trade at $12.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The LEV stock price is -188.93% off its 52-week high price of $35.25 and 21.31% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the LEV stock price touched $12.20 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved -31.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed -16.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.80% for the industry.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 7.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company.