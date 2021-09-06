What Is So Great About NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)?

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $26.11 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The NTST stock price is -3.1% off its 52-week high price of $26.92 and 36.31% above the 52-week low of $16.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 382.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the NTST stock price touched $26.11 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, NETSTREIT Corp. shares have moved 33.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have changed -2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.25% from current levels.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NETSTREIT Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.13%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.1 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 107.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.90%.

NTST Dividends

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 3.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.66% with a share float percentage of 99.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NETSTREIT Corp. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $85.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Long Pond Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.22 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $21.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $19.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.