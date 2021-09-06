What Is So Great About CRH plc (CRH)?

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.13B, closed the last trade at $52.97 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The CRH stock price is -1.93% off its 52-week high price of $53.99 and 36.62% above the 52-week low of $33.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 317.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CRH plc (CRH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Sporting 0.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CRH stock price touched $52.97 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, CRH plc shares have moved 24.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed 5.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43.52 while the price target rests at a high of $65.59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.84% from current levels.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRH plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.68%, compared to 25.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.60%.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.16 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.33%.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.53% with a share float percentage of 4.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRH plc having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.67 million shares worth more than $266.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 4.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.77 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $141.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $83.29 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.