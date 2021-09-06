Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks The Buckle Inc.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $39.87 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The BKE stock price is -27.39% off its 52-week high price of $50.79 and 53.57% above the 52-week low of $18.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BKE stock price touched $39.87 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, The Buckle Inc. shares have moved 36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) have changed -5.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -184.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 64.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.89% from current levels.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Buckle Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.40%, compared to 38.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.10% and -5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $226 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 24.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.88%.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 3.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.50%.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.41% with a share float percentage of 104.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Buckle Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.72 million shares worth more than $234.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.18 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.18% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $150.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 million shares of worth $96.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.91% of company’s outstanding stock.