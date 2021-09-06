TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s -0.90% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $678.90M, closed the last trade at $17.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The TCRR stock price is -103.52% off its 52-week high price of $35.86 and 31.04% above the 52-week low of $12.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TCRR stock price touched $17.62 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -43.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have changed 28.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -189.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.91% from current levels.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.75%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.00% and -16.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 48.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.89% with a share float percentage of 110.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.94 million shares worth more than $108.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.44 million and represent 10.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.40% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $27.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $16.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.