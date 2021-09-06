Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.20B, closed the last trade at $28.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The LBTYA stock price is -2.69% off its 52-week high price of $29.43 and 34.65% above the 52-week low of $18.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the LBTYA stock price touched $28.66 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Liberty Global plc shares have moved 18.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have changed 3.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.30 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.26% from current levels.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Global plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 171.11%, compared to 18.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.40% and 106.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.49 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.74 billion and $2.95 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.40% for the current quarter and -32.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.80% over the past 5 years.

LBTYA Dividends

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.31% with a share float percentage of 95.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 50.96 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Harris Associates L.P. held 28.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 7.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.35 million and represent 4.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.34% shares in the company for having 18.65 million shares of worth $478.66 million while later fund manager owns 7.75 million shares of worth $198.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.30% of company’s outstanding stock.