Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.77B, closed the last trade at $35.49 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The SEM stock price is -22.85% off its 52-week high price of $43.60 and 48.61% above the 52-week low of $18.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 739.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SEM stock price touched $35.49 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares have moved 28.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) have changed -9.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.89% from current levels.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.38%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.40% and -7.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 75.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.71%.

SEM Dividends

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.44% with a share float percentage of 96.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Select Medical Holdings Corporation having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.94 million shares worth more than $713.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $604.88 million and represent 13.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.67% shares in the company for having 10.34 million shares of worth $352.64 million while later fund manager owns 7.24 million shares of worth $290.1 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.37% of company’s outstanding stock.