SAP SE (SAP) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.96B, closed the last trade at $149.83 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The SAP stock price is -11.86% off its 52-week high price of $167.60 and 30.16% above the 52-week low of $104.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SAP SE (SAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.34.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SAP stock price touched $149.83 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, SAP SE shares have moved 14.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have changed 0.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $163.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $145.00 while the price target rests at a high of $179.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.22% from current levels.

SAP SE (SAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SAP SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.02%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.00% and -18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.73 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.8 billion and $8.91 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.70% for the current quarter and -14.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 56.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.13%.

SAP Dividends

SAP SE is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.19 at a share yield of 1.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.38%.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.20% with a share float percentage of 4.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAP SE having a total of 570 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 8.59 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 7.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $987.06 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 3.64 million shares of worth $459.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $145.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.