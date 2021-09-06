Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.21B, closed the last trade at $103.38 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The RY stock price is -2.92% off its 52-week high price of $106.40 and 34.44% above the 52-week low of $67.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the RY stock price touched $103.38 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Royal Bank of Canada shares have moved 25.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) have changed 1.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $113.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $113.00 while the price target rests at a high of $113.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.31% from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Bank of Canada shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.41%, compared to 26.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.10% and 11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.05 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2018. Year-ago sales stood $8.12 billion and $7.86 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.80% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.79%.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its next earnings report between November 30 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.41 at a share yield of 3.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.82%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.67% with a share float percentage of 49.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Bank of Canada having a total of 959 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 73.32 million shares worth more than $7.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 70.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.13 billion and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 17.8 million shares of worth $1.7 billion while later fund manager owns 9.19 million shares of worth $847.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.