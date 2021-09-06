Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.50B, closed the last trade at $149.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The RS stock price is -21.15% off its 52-week high price of $181.21 and 33.16% above the 52-week low of $99.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the RS stock price touched $149.58 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares have moved 24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have changed -0.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $179.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $165.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.31% from current levels.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.59%, compared to 32.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 201.10% and 98.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.68 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.09 billion and $2.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 76.40% for the current quarter and 50.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.04%.

RS Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.75 at a share yield of 1.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.38% with a share float percentage of 87.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.19 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $989.03 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 1.79 million shares of worth $272.1 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 million shares of worth $291.7 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.