NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Falls -4.80%, Causing Bears To Lose

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.53M, closed the last trade at $10.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -4.80% during that session. The NURO stock price is -255.5% off its 52-week high price of $38.75 and 87.25% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Sporting -4.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the NURO stock price touched $10.90 or saw a rise of 32.26%. Year-to-date, NeuroMetrix Inc. shares have moved 244.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) have changed -23.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 42680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -358.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -358.72% from current levels.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 240.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 82.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.46% with a share float percentage of 22.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroMetrix Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 97663.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 66234.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 66234.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 21273.0 shares of worth $63819.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.