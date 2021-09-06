Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Shares Are Down -10.29% So Far This Year

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $402.08M, closed the last trade at $7.85 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The MTA stock price is -71.97% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 10.83% above the 52-week low of $7.00. The 3-month trading volume is 202.14K shares.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the MTA stock price touched $7.85 or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. shares have moved -37.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA) have changed -3.33%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.73 while the price target rests at a high of $12.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.69% from current levels.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 3.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.60%.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.04% with a share float percentage of 19.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $20.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.31 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.07% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $18.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $17.85 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.