Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Share Prices Gained By $0.03

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $11.66 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -29.67% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 51.46% above the 52-week low of $5.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 968.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the GLNG stock price touched $11.66 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved 20.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 6.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from current levels.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.98%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 123.10% and 70.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.29 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.85% with a share float percentage of 83.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 12.01 million shares worth more than $122.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.94 million and represent 4.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 3.76 million shares of worth $38.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $30.78 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.