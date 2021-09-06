Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Slumps -0.55%, A Loss For Bears

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.88B, closed the last trade at $466.98 per share which meant it lost -$2.56 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The ILMN stock price is -19.01% off its 52-week high price of $555.77 and 44.23% above the 52-week low of $260.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 648.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.36.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ILMN stock price touched $466.98 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Illumina Inc. shares have moved 26.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have changed -9.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $461.35, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350.00 while the price target rests at a high of $560.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.05% from current levels.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Illumina Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.00%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 119.40% and 10.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $679.56 million and $715.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.80% for the current quarter and 46.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.03%.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.79% with a share float percentage of 94.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Illumina Inc. having a total of 1,395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 19.83 million shares worth more than $7.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.36% shares in the company for having 4.91 million shares of worth $2.16 billion while later fund manager owns 4.12 million shares of worth $1.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.