How Will Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) Perform In Months To Come?

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.97B, closed the last trade at $42.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The AVA stock price is -15.79% off its 52-week high price of $49.14 and 23.99% above the 52-week low of $32.26. The 3-month trading volume is 345.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avista Corporation (AVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the AVA stock price touched $42.44 or saw a rise of 1.07%. Year-to-date, Avista Corporation shares have moved 5.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) have changed -1.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.6% from current levels.

Avista Corporation (AVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avista Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.84%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300.06 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $291.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $278.59 million and $301.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.70% for the current quarter and -3.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.20%.

AVA Dividends

Avista Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.69 at a share yield of 3.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.20% with a share float percentage of 86.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avista Corporation having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.71 million shares worth more than $585.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 19.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.49 million and represent 11.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.57% shares in the company for having 4.58 million shares of worth $195.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $83.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.