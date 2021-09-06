Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Surprises Wall Street With -8.03% Stock Price Loss

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.60M, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -8.03% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -112.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 44.1% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting -8.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the GSMG stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 27.99%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -16.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed 15.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -227.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -227.51% from current levels.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.00%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160.26 million for the current quarter.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 76203.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Linden Advisors LP held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 33105.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.