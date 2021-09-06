Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Surprises Wall Street With 0.37% Stock Price Gain

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.46B, closed the last trade at $51.40 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The FWONK stock price is -0.7% off its 52-week high price of $51.76 and 34.36% above the 52-week low of $33.74. The 3-month trading volume is 769.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Formula One Group (FWONK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the FWONK stock price touched $51.40 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Formula One Group shares have moved 20.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have changed 8.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.13, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.07% from current levels.

Formula One Group (FWONK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Formula One Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.34%, compared to 25.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.00% and 97.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $501 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $583.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $168.13 million and $597 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.00% for the current quarter and -2.20% for the next.

FWONK Dividends

Formula One Group is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.54% with a share float percentage of 101.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.21 million shares worth more than $829.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 16.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $801.15 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 5.25 million shares of worth $252.95 million while later fund manager owns 5.24 million shares of worth $234.06 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.