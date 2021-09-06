Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71B, closed the last trade at $38.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The AQUA stock price is -3.44% off its 52-week high price of $39.95 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $18.60. The 3-month trading volume is 821.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the AQUA stock price touched $38.62 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have moved 43.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have changed 6.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.45, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.27% from current levels.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.99%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and 3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $364.17 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $416.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 3.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.29%.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.27% with a share float percentage of 106.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.06 million shares worth more than $373.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $334.1 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $114.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $100.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.