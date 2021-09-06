DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Shares Have Gain 3.53% Over The Past Month

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.21B, closed the last trade at $542.43 per share which meant it gained $2.72 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The DXCM stock price is -2.32% off its 52-week high price of $555.00 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $305.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 692.51K shares.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the DXCM stock price touched $542.43 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, DexCom Inc. shares have moved 46.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have changed 3.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DexCom Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.65%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.30% and -33.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $551.15 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $617.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 362.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.40%.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.52% with a share float percentage of 99.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DexCom Inc. having a total of 1,094 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $3.68 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.64 billion and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 2.71 million shares of worth $974.63 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $707.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.