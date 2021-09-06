Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) investors to reap big returns again

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $521.66M, closed the last trade at $12.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The CRF stock price is -7.4% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 19.04% above the 52-week low of $10.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.21K shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares have moved 11.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) have changed 7.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 28690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.16% over the past 6 months.

CRF Dividends

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 14.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 20.72%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.07% with a share float percentage of 5.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group, Inc. with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $5.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Advisor Group, Inc. held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.89 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.