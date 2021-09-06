Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.47B, closed the last trade at $61.06 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The CCEP stock price is -3.24% off its 52-week high price of $63.04 and 44.28% above the 52-week low of $34.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CCEP stock price touched $61.06 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares have moved 22.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have changed -0.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.44, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.50 while the price target rests at a high of $66.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.03% from current levels.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.15%, compared to 26.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -53.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.59%.

CCEP Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.70 at a share yield of 2.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.25% with a share float percentage of 73.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC having a total of 637 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 12.42 million shares worth more than $736.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC held 2.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $701.52 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lazard International Strategic Equity Port and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $177.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $157.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.