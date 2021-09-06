CarMax Inc. (KMX) Has Risen 0.56%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.60B, closed the last trade at $127.15 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The KMX stock price is -10.07% off its 52-week high price of $139.95 and 33.39% above the 52-week low of $84.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CarMax Inc. (KMX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.85.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the KMX stock price touched $127.15 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, CarMax Inc. shares have moved 34.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have changed -6.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $146.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.01% from current levels.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CarMax Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.06%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.7 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.60%.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 22 and September 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.91% with a share float percentage of 96.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarMax Inc. having a total of 937 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.18 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 6.71 million shares of worth $894.31 million while later fund manager owns 6.18 million shares of worth $823.29 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.