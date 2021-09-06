Can The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $575.98M, closed the last trade at $11.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The TCS stock price is -69.24% off its 52-week high price of $19.31 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $3.70. The 3-month trading volume is 570.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TCS stock price touched $11.41 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, The Container Store Group Inc. shares have moved 19.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) have changed 0.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.79% from current levels.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Container Store Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.06%, compared to 10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.10% and -32.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.31 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 296.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.30%.

TCS Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 18 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.86% with a share float percentage of 94.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Container Store Group Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $199.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 30.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.94 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $12.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $10.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.