Bears Are Back On The Defensive As ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) swung 0.26%

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.99M, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The ZKIN stock price is -277.26% off its 52-week high price of $14.60 and 72.61% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.87K shares.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ZKIN stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved 49.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have changed 29.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.40% over the past 5 years.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.09% with a share float percentage of 3.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZK International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Voloridge Investment Management, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $2.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Voloridge Investment Management, LLC held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 68871.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.64 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 27551.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 11372.0 shares of worth $48785.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.