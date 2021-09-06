Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.27% Stock Price Incline

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55B, closed the last trade at $77.21 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The AXNX stock price is -0.57% off its 52-week high price of $77.65 and 55.96% above the 52-week low of $34.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the AXNX stock price touched $77.21 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, Axonics Inc. shares have moved 54.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have changed 22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.75% from current levels.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axonics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.14%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.30% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.87 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.19 million and $35.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 783.80% for the current quarter and 39.30% for the next.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.14% with a share float percentage of 105.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axonics Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $263.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, with the holding of over 2.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.45 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $68.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $59.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.