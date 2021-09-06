An Analysis Of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Stock

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.39M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The NVFY stock price is -229.96% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 33.92% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 972.29K shares.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the NVFY stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 7.72%. Year-to-date, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares have moved -4.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) have changed -5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.60% over the past 5 years.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 18 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 14.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nova LifeStyle Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42072.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 42072.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 18912.0 shares of worth $59383.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.