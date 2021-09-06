American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) Must Gain 22.55% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the last trade at $8.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The AFIN stock price is -25.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.69 and 36.62% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 896.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the AFIN stock price touched $8.52 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, American Finance Trust Inc. shares have moved 14.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.37% from current levels.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Finance Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $76.23 million and $74.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.30% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.70% over the past 5 years.

AFIN Dividends

American Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.85 at a share yield of 9.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.57% with a share float percentage of 52.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Finance Trust Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $116.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.63 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 4.84 million shares of worth $35.27 million while later fund manager owns 3.13 million shares of worth $23.24 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.