Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Shares Are Up 51.93% YTD

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.79B, closed the last trade at $197.46 per share which meant it lost -$2.72 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The ALNY stock price is -6.21% off its 52-week high price of $209.73 and 39.59% above the 52-week low of $119.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 685.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ALNY stock price touched $197.46 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 51.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have changed 1.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $183.79, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $93.00 while the price target rests at a high of $250.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.9% from current levels.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.56%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.20% and 28.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220.55 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $103.96 million and $125.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.10% for the current quarter and 74.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 8.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.09%.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.46% with a share float percentage of 97.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 623 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.63 million shares worth more than $2.99 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 billion and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.45% shares in the company for having 7.67 million shares of worth $1.08 billion while later fund manager owns 3.81 million shares of worth $646.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.