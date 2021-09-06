ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the last trade at $27.95 per share which meant it lost -$2.05 on the day or -6.83% during that session. The ADCT stock price is -65.3% off its 52-week high price of $46.20 and 28.41% above the 52-week low of $20.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Sporting -6.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ADCT stock price touched $27.95 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, ADC Therapeutics SA shares have moved -12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have changed 14.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.07% from current levels.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ADC Therapeutics SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.09%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.20% and -217.20% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.20%.

ADCT Dividends

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.36% with a share float percentage of 83.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADC Therapeutics SA having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.76 million shares worth more than $189.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 7.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.4 million and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $33.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $30.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.