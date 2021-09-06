A Detailed Analysis Of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.43M, closed the last trade at $9.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -8.81% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -237.7% off its 52-week high price of $31.44 and 73.9% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting -8.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the LEDS stock price touched $9.31 or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 160.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 7.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -222.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -222.23% from current levels.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 109.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 86.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on January 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 38900.0 shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Trust Company, with the holding of over 12260.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.