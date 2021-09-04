Year-To-Date, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Price Has Decrease -2.95%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the EHC share is $89.68, that puts it down -11.75 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.44. The company’s market capitalization is $7.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 571.96K shares over the past three months.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. EHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) trade information

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $80.25 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.49%, and it has moved by -0.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.32%. The short interest in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.09, which implies an increase of 20.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, EHC is trading at a discount of -37.07% off the target high and -17.13% off the low.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Encompass Health Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) shares have gone down -1.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.56% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.90% this quarter and then jump 21.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return -21.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

EHC Dividends

Encompass Health Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Encompass Health Corporation is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.77%.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s Major holders

Encompass Health Corporation insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.69%, with the float percentage being 96.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.94 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $896.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $752.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $229.94 million.