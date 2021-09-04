Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Has Been Rising 62.63% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $149.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $3.63. The 52-week high for the WK share is $146.14, that puts it up 1.92 from that peak though still a striking 64.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.39. The company’s market capitalization is $7.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.02K shares over the past three months.

Workiva Inc. (WK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) trade information

Workiva Inc. (WK) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $149.00 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.85%, and it has moved by 9.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.98%. The short interest in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is 3.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $144.67, which implies a decrease of -2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, WK is trading at a discount of -7.38% off the target high and 26.17% off the low.

Workiva Inc. (WK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Workiva Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Workiva Inc. (WK) shares have gone up 57.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.67% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.70% this quarter and then drop -375.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.67 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.61 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 2.60% in 2021.

WK Dividends

Workiva Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s Major holders

Workiva Inc. insiders own 6.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.94%, with the float percentage being 94.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 9.23% of all shares), a total value of $355.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $264.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Workiva Inc. (WK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $86.06 million.