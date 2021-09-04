Will Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $110.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the HZNP share is $111.70, that puts it down -1.54 from that peak though still a striking 39.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.41. The company’s market capitalization is $24.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. HZNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.88.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $110.01 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by 3.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.37%. The short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $130.27, which implies an increase of 15.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $107.00 and $141.00 respectively. As a result, HZNP is trading at a discount of -28.17% off the target high and 2.74% off the low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares have gone up 26.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.81% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then drop -11.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $697.71 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $975.16 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.78 million and $525.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.80% and then jump by 85.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.20%. While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.22%, with the float percentage being 91.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 725 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.5 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $455.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.23 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $382.69 million.