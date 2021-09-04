Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) At $9.82 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the WSR share is $10.43, that puts it down -6.21 from that peak though still a striking 42.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.62. The company’s market capitalization is $439.35M, and the average trade volume was 521.89K shares over the past three months.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. WSR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) trade information

Whitestone REIT (WSR) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $9.82 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.75, which implies an increase of 8.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, WSR is trading at a discount of -12.02% off the target high and -6.92% off the low.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Whitestone REIT has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Whitestone REIT (WSR) shares have gone down -2.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.60% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.36 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.49 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.6 million and $29.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.30%. While earnings are projected to return -74.70% in 2021.

WSR Dividends

Whitestone REIT is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Whitestone REIT is 0.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s Major holders

Whitestone REIT insiders own 6.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.94%, with the float percentage being 57.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $58.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whitestone REIT (WSR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 million, or about 4.08% of the stock, which is worth about $17.04 million.