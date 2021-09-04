Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Rose 27.37% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 25.14%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $225.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the WHR share is $257.68, that puts it down -14.08 from that peak though still a striking 27.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $164.06. The company’s market capitalization is $13.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 563.03K shares over the past three months.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. WHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) trade information

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $225.87 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.03%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.66%. The short interest in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is 4.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.80, which implies an increase of 16.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $222.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, WHR is trading at a discount of -32.82% off the target high and 1.71% off the low.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Whirlpool Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) shares have gone up 11.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 41.46% against 43.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.00% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.78 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.12 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.70%. While earnings are projected to return -12.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.10% per annum.

WHR Dividends

Whirlpool Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Whirlpool Corporation is 5.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.92%.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s Major holders

Whirlpool Corporation insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.22%, with the float percentage being 93.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 924 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.56 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $745.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $391.65 million.